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Are You Broadway’s Biggest Fan? Win Broadway Tickets and a Trip to the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Submit your video by October 5 for the chance to win the ultimate Broadway getaway in New York City

News
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 14, 2026

What to Know

  • Broadway’s Biggest Fan 2026 competition is now open, with video submissions due by October 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET
  • Max Clayton, Emma Flynn and Maria Wirries will judge the competition, with the winner announced in late October
  • The grand prize includes a trip to New York City, tickets to three Broadway shows, airfare, hotel accommodations and invitations to the 2027 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

After a season full of fans (thanks, Cats: The Jellicle Ball), there’s a new fan in town: Broadway's Biggest Fan. You now have the chance to win the illustrious title—and a trip to New York City.

Submissions for the 2026 Broadway’s Biggest Fan competition are now open! Send your submission proving why you are truly Broadway's biggest fan. Make your case in a video 60 seconds or less (don't forget to make it public!) and upload it to your account on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or Facebook with the hashtag #Broadwaycom_Contest. Then, submit it to the entry form here before October 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The winner will be chosen by judges Max Clayton (Schmigadoon!), Emma Flynn (Wicked) and Maria Wirries (The Lost Boys) and will be announced in late October.

The winner will receive:
• Two (2) tickets to three (3) current Broadway shows in May 2027
• A three (3) night hotel stay at a 4-star Midtown hotel in New York City
• Roundtrip airfare for two (2) to New York City
• Two (2) invitations to the 2027 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
• An interviewed segment to be shown on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal
• A prize bag filled with Broadway merchandise

Second place takes home a $250 Broadway.com gift card, and third place gets a Broadway.com T-shirt.

Submit your video now!

Star Files

Max Clayton

Emma Flynn

Maria Wirries

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