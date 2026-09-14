Galileo, Starring Raúl Esparza and Joy Woods, Completes Broadway Cast

The complete cast is set for Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of astronomer and scientist Galileo Galilei. Performances will begin on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre with an opening night set for December 6.

Joining the previously announced principal cast are Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico Lebron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan and Erica Sweany. Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michal Kolaczkowski and Noah Plomgren will serve as production swings.

Raúl Esparza stars as Galileo, with Jeremy Kushnier as Bishop Maffeo Barberini, Joy Woods as Virginia Galilei, Bradley Dean as Bishop Grasso, Jordan Lee Garcia as Alessandro Tarantola and Javier Muñoz as Cardinal Morosini. Michael Park will alternate in the role of Galileo Galilei at certain performances.

Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann.

Galileo follows the scientist as he makes a remarkable discovery. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Barberini ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia begin to slip away. Belief, ambition and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they’re willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

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