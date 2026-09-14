Laurie Hernandez and Ali Stroker Join the Fun in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee—See Photos

Laurie Hernandez in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

A Tony Award winner and an Olympic gold medalist walk into a spelling bee… Ali Stroker and Laurie Hernandez have joined The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee off-Broadway. Both began their runs on September 7, with Stroker playing Rona Lisa Peretti and Hernandez playing Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre. The pair join Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Julian Sewell as William Barfée, Nina White as Olive Ostrovsky, Philippe Arroyo as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion as Marcy Park and Matt Manuel as Mitch Mahoney. Check out the photos and full gallery BEE-low, then buzz over to New World Stages to see the fun for yourself, where Spelling Bee runs through October 11.

Ali Stroker as Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Laurie Hernandez as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Ali Stroker as Rona Lisa Peretti in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Laurie Hernandez as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Photo: Joan Marcus)



Get tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee!