The Sun’ll Come Out! Annie Will Return to Broadway in 2027, Directed by Sam Pinkleton

Leapin’ lizards! A new Broadway production of Annie will premiere in fall 2027, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton. The revival will celebrate the classic musical's 50th anniversary.

“If you ask any of my closest friends what I love more than anything on the planet, everyone will have the same answer: Annie,” said Pinkleton in a statement. “Annie is everything I love about New York City: gutsy, fearless and funny as hell. It’s a perfectly constructed musical comedy that my collaborators and I will run toward with joy and abandon—with open hearts and total adoration for this legendary show that has made generations fall in love with musicals.”

Featuring music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin and a book by Thomas Meehan, Annie first opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical. The musical played 2,377 performances before closing on January 2, 1983. The show features the iconic tunes “Maybe,” “It’s the Hard-Knock Life,” “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You” and “Tomorrow.”

Further information, including casting, theater and performance dates will be announced later.