Nikki M. James and Rory O’Malley Will Return to Broadway’s The Book of Mormon

Hello again! Nikki M. James and Rory O’Malley, original Broadway cast members of The Book of Mormon, will return to the Broadway production this fall. Beginning October 27, the pair will play a limited 12-week engagement through January 17, 2027 at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. James will step back into her Tony-winning role of Nabulungi, and O’Malley will return to his Tony nominated role of Elder McKinley.

“Returning to The Book of Mormon feels like a true homecoming,” said James in a statement. “Sharing the stage with Rory O’Malley again, in the role that completely changed my life, is a rare and beautiful gift. I am incredibly excited to step back into Nabulungi’s shoes for these 12 weeks and re-experience the brilliant humor and immense heart of this show alongside both old friends and a spectacular new company.”

“Being in the original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon has always been the thing I am most proud of as an artist,” O’Malley said. “Getting to perform as Elder McKinley again is a dream come true. I can’t wait to share the stage with my mission companion, Nikki, and the brilliant current cast!”

James’ additional Broadway credits include Suffs, Les Misérables, All Shook Up and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. While performing in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway this summer, James participated in Magical Mormon Mystery Week at The Book of Mormon, where she performed selected scenes and songs from the show. Her television credits include Daredevil: Born Again, Severance, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, BrainDead and 30 Rock.

O’Malley made his Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and has since appeared in Hamilton both on Broadway and on tour. This summer, O’Malley participated in the Magical Mormon Mystery Week at The Book of Mormon, where he performed selected scenes and songs from the show. His screen credits include Dreamgirls, Modern Family, High Potential, Grace and Frankie, Frasier, NCIS and Central Park.

The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony Awards including Best Musical, is the longest running show in the 100-year history of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. The production's book, music and lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone, with choreography by Casey Nicholaw and direction by Nicholaw and Parker.

Get tickets to The Book of Mormon!