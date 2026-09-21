Complete Cast Set for SIX: The Musical North American Tour

The complete cast for the 2026-2027 North American tour of SIX: The Musical is set. Co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, the new company will begin performances on October 25 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland. The Boleyn Tour of SIX launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022, and is playing cities throughout North America. Tour dates have been announced through summer 2027.

​​Starring in the production are Christina Jones as Catherine of Aragon, Brittany Smithson as Anne Boleyn, Melina Savannah Cruz as Jane Seymour, Shelby Griswold as Anna of Cleves, Thabitha Moruthane as Katherine Howard and Nina Ann Nelson as Catherine Parr. Brooke Aneece Dismuke, Anna Hertel, Carlina Parker and Abigail Sparrow serve as alternates.

Jones made her Broadway debut in The Wiz and performed in the world premiere production of Purple Rain in Minneapolis. Smithson and Cruz make their national tour debuts. Griswold appeared on Broadway in & Juliet and off-Broadway in Cats: The Jellicle Ball and joins the SIX tour after performing with the Norwegian Cruise Line company. Moruthane was a cover in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Nelson made her U.K. stage debut in Burlesque.

With a book and Tony-winning score by Toby Marlow and Moss, the score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. music supervision by Roberta Duchak. SIX features scenic design by Emma Bailey, Tony winning costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling and sound design by Paul Gatehouse.

From Tudor queens to pop icons, SIX shows the wives of Henry VIII taking the microphone to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse—remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power.

As previously announced, the Broadway production of SIX: The Musical will play its final performance at the Lena Horne Theatre on January 3, 2027.