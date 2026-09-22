Cyrus Veyssi to Make Broadway Debut in & Juliet

Social media star Cyrus Veyssi will make their Broadway debut as May in & Juliet. Veyssi begins performances on October 13 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, for a limited engagement through December 6. Michael Iván Carrier will play their final show as May on October 11.

Veyssi is a creator, writer and comedian with a community of over 2 million followers across social media. Their work explores the intersections of beauty, wellness and lifestyle, using humor to challenge the gender binary and champion diversity and inclusion. In 2025, they were named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Creators, recognizing their impact on digital culture and storytelling. Most recently, Veyssi released HONEY, an interactive affirmations journal.

"Little Cyrus’ dream has always been Broadway, since the moment I did my first show in kindergarten to the countless trips to NYC squeezing in as many shows as possible into my itinerary,” Veyssi said in a statement. “I’m honored and humbled to join such a remarkable cast and crew, and to play the role of sweet May, a character whose journey is close to my heart.”

& Juliet stars Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne (with Aly Michalka beginning performances as Anne on November 3), Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Tony winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC's Joey Fatone as Lance, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, Spencer Sutherland as Romeo and Anthony Gargiula as François.

As previously announced, & Juliet will play its final performance at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 3, 2027.

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