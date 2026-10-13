It’s Gonna Be May: Cyrus Veyssi Makes Broadway Debut in & Juliet Tonight

Social media star Cyrus Veyssi makes their Broadway debut in & Juliet as May on October 13. They will perform at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for a limited engagement through December 6.

Veyssi is a creator, writer and comedian with a community of over 2 million followers across social media. Their work explores the intersections of beauty, wellness and lifestyle, using humor to challenge the gender binary and champion diversity and inclusion. In 2025, they were named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Creators, recognizing their impact on digital culture and storytelling. Most recently, Veyssi released HONEY, an interactive affirmations journal.

& Juliet stars Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne (with Aly Michalka beginning performances as Anne on November 3), Corey Mach as Shakespeare, Tony winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC's Joey Fatone as Lance, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, Spencer Sutherland as Romeo and Anthony Gargiula as François.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

As previously announced, & Juliet will play its final performance at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 3, 2027.

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