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Aline Mayagoitia Shares an Inside Look at Life on the Wicked North American Tour

The tour’s Elphaba shows off bewitching costumes, backstage secrets and a few Ozian surprises before curtain

The Broadway Show
by Jonah de Forest • Sep 30, 2026
Claudia Bennett and Aline Mayagoitia

What to Know

  • Aline Mayagoitia, who stars as Elphaba in the Wicked North American tour, takes Broadway.com behind the scenes
  • The backstage tour highlights Mayagoitia getting greenified, Glinda’s monogrammed luggage and opulent costumes
  • Mayagoitia also chats with tour castmates Claudia Bennett (Glinda), Ethan Kirschbaum (Fiyero) and Cristina Sastre (Nessarose)

Aline Mayagoitia, a.k.a. Broadway.com's biggest fan, is enchanting audiences across the country as Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked. Taking on the iconic witch is even more special, she shares, "because I grew up idolizing Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez and Lindsay Mendez. Those three Latinas playing this role were so meaningful to me."

Mayagoita takes us behind the scenes of the tour set, beginning with her sartorial connection to Gonzalez. Then, she reveals backstage pyrotechnics, Glinda’s monogrammed luggage, Doctor Dillamond’s classroom chalkboard and racks of Ozmopolitan costumes. She also chats with Claudia Bennett, Ethan Kirschbaum and Cristina Sastre, who play Glinda, Fiyero and Nessarose, respectively. For her final reveal, Mayagoita gets greenified before places are called. If you care to find her, look toward the Western sky—or a city near you!

Watch the full video below!

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