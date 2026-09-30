Aline Mayagoitia Shares an Inside Look at Life on the Wicked North American Tour

Aline Mayagoitia, a.k.a. Broadway.com's biggest fan, is enchanting audiences across the country as Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked. Taking on the iconic witch is even more special, she shares, "because I grew up idolizing Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez and Lindsay Mendez. Those three Latinas playing this role were so meaningful to me."

Mayagoita takes us behind the scenes of the tour set, beginning with her sartorial connection to Gonzalez. Then, she reveals backstage pyrotechnics, Glinda’s monogrammed luggage, Doctor Dillamond’s classroom chalkboard and racks of Ozmopolitan costumes. She also chats with Claudia Bennett, Ethan Kirschbaum and Cristina Sastre, who play Glinda, Fiyero and Nessarose, respectively. For her final reveal, Mayagoita gets greenified before places are called. If you care to find her, look toward the Western sky—or a city near you!

Watch the full video below!