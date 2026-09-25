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Don’t Dream It, Be It! See Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter in Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show

See new photos of the Scissor Sisters frontman and the starry cast at Studio 54

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Sep 25, 2026
Jake Shears in "The Rocky Horror Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • Jake Shears makes his Broadway debut as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show
  • The Scissor Sisters frontman stars alongside Lorna Courtney, Kevin McHale, Rachel Dratch and more
  • See Shears and company in new production photos from the revival at Studio 54

Let's have a kiki over at the Frankenstein Place! Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears is making his Broadway debut as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show—in heels, no less. He stars alongside Lorna Courtney as Janet, Kevin McHale as Brad, Rachel Dratch as the Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta, George Salazar as Eddie and Dr. Scott, Jimin Moon as Rocky and Valentina as Columbia. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi. Check out Shears and company in the photos and full gallery below, and head to Studio 54 to join the fun in person!

Jake Shears as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Jake Shears as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Jake Shears as Dr. Frank-N-Furter and Jimin Moon as Rocky in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Jake Shears as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Photo: Joan Marcus)

View the Full Gallery Here


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