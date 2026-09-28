Ilario Grant on the 'Energy and Electricity' of Broadway's MJ

For Ilario Grant, returning to lead MJ the Musical on Broadway is like “coming home”— but that doesn’t make his performance any less “electric.” Grant served as standby for both MJ and Michael in the Broadway production, then went on to lead the cast of the Australian tour. Now, he steps into the starring role at the Neil Simon Theatre. For the R&B singer and Atlanta native, playing Michael Jackson on the greatest stage is what he’s been working toward since his performing arts school days.

Grant calls himself “a guy who has an open heart and open arms,” and credits “all the relationships that I built [in the United States and Australia] as pivotal” to his success. Back on Broadway in the title role, Grant spoke with Broadway.com about the thrill of playing “one of the greatest performers to ever live” in a show where the energy keeps feeling palpable and contagious.

Ilario Grant as MJ on the "MJ" Australian tour (Photo: Daniel Boud)

What was it like growing up in Atlanta?

Atlanta was a great foundation for me. [The city] taught me culture and values and definitely put me in a creative space in order to do what I'm doing. I went to a performing arts high school, New Manchester, and we had a FAME program (Fine Arts Magnet Education). So throughout my entire high school career, I was doing shows and concerts and performing. I would say that that's where it all started.

Just like the movie! Were you a musical theater kid in your FAME program?

I'm a singer first. I started singing when I was four years old. I would get on a chair and sing Blue's Clues and put a performance on. So coming up in the performing arts program at New Manchester, I stuck to singing. My choir director, Mr. Trey Giddens, pushed me. [He said] 'Hey, you should do the theater show, you should do the concerts.' I owe a lot to Mr. Trey Giddens for pushing me to take dance and acting. I definitely was nervous about it—especially the dancing part, but I wanted to be challenged. It was a good way to expand my abilities because [I knew] that's the only way I'd be able to do theater professionally.

When did Afterours, the boy band you joined, come into the mix?

I graduated high school and then I was at AGI Entertainment, and was handpicked by my manager, Natarsha Garcia, to be in a boy group. At the time I had no experience in the professional world, so it was a lot of training and discipline to build my stamina, build my performance qualities. That process helped me to [eventually] play Michael Jackson and perform on Broadway.

Does it feel different performing in concert than it does on Broadway?

The concert world for Afterours wasn't as major because we were getting off the ground, versus Broadway, coming in to sold out crowds is a little more nerve-racking. Also, playing one of the greatest entertainers to ever live!

Ilario Grant as MJ and the cast of the "MJ" Australian tour (Photo: Daniel Boud)

What’s your advice for young people out there dreaming of their own Broadway debuts?

I think training is non-negotiable. Coming into a theater space, they will have support throughout the company, if they allow it. You can be as talented as possible, but if you're not a good person, then it's gonna be hard to be successful in this, in any business. So, I would say be a good person, work hard and dedicate yourself to the things that you want to accomplish, and it will happen.

What kind of impact did Michael Jackson and his artistry have on your work before playing the role?

A major impact. Michael Jackson was one of the artists that got me into my artistry. I saw the “Thriller” music video with my twin brother and I was like, "What in the heck? Who is this man?" Seeing him perform, watching his videos on YouTube, and studying him laid the blueprint for what kind of artist I wanted to be and how I wanted to be seen in the business.

"It feels like a homecoming. I’m able to come home to where it all started." —Ilario Grant

Would you ever go the boy band route again?

It would have to be the right opportunity. Boy bands are hard if you're not brothers or siblings or related, but if the opportunity presents itself, absolutely. I am working on some stuff myself, which is amazing. I'm trying to roll [solo work] out as well.

You were a standby for MJ on Broadway before playing the lead role on tour in Australia. What’s the best part of returning to Broadway?

It feels like a homecoming. I'm able to come home to where it all started. I'm a different actor and dancer than when I first started on Broadway. I've grown into the role and solidified my confidence with playing Michael Jackson. In Australia I was able to make mistakes, and fix things, and construct this show that is specifically for Ilario, and it feels good and natural. I'm just happy that I'm able to share what I've learned and how I've grown with the family.

Ilario Grant as MJ on the "MJ" Australian tour (Photo: Daniel Boud)

Is there a moment, song or move in MJ that you especially love performing?

If I ask my mom her favorite child, she's gonna say all the different children on different days, so, for me, it changes. But my favorite song to sing and perform right now is “Human Nature.” [The show’s director and choreographer] Christopher Wheeldon and the creative team really created a beautiful piece. But also “Billie Jean.” It's so iconic, and it's a number that's just me and the microphone and the stage.

Any particularly fun backstage moments?

On Broadway, we have our dresser, John Funk, who puts the [“Thriller”] scary arm on his hand, and when we're getting ready, he’ll knock on the door and peek the arm in and make a voice. Just super fun. He makes my job really easy, so shout out to John.

Tell us about your experiences on the Australian tour.

The cast was split down the middle. We had some principals that were Australian, then we had some who were American, and we had ensemble members and backstage who were split down the middle as well, so it was a great balance. I was out there for 18 months and [I loved] being engulfed in their culture. They don't say “good luck” or “break a leg” out there. They say, “chookas.” That's one difference in the theater, and then it was a crazy experience learning their lingo [period]. They shorten everything. So, if it's breakfast, it's “brekkie,” if it's avocados, “avo.”

Ilario Grant as MJ on the "MJ" Australian tour (Photo: Daniel Boud)

What was it like taking the stage as the official lead on Broadway? Did it feel different?

The energy was crazy. It was like I've never done the show before. It was just electric—electricity through my body! And being able to share my growth and who I've become over the past two years with this company really means a lot to me. I'm lost for words.

Is there anything else that you want audiences to know?

This show is not the same show that it was when you saw it a long time ago, so come back and see it. It’s evolved, gotten better. You know, we are a seasoned show now! Michael Jackson’s music is still alive and breathing. Even the kids dress up, put on the jacket, the shoes, the fedora—in both countries, the United States and Australia. They are cuckoo for Michael Jackson and I love it! Because they didn't grow up with Michael Jackson. I barely grew up with Michael Jackson. So,it's really amazing to see that they are asking their parents to see the show. I would say to the audiences, come get this energy! It’s good.

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