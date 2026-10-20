Splish Splash, He's Back! Matthew Morrison Returns to Broadway’s Just In Time

Tell me something good! Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Matthew Morrison returns to Just In Time as Bobby Darin beginning October 20. He will perform at the Circle in the Square Theatre for a limited three-week encore engagement.

Morrison starred in Just In Time for three weeks earlier this year. His previous Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, South Pacific, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, The Light in the Piazza (for which he received a Tony nomination), Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show and Footloose. He played Will Schuester on Glee from 2009–2015.

Just In Time currently features Ariana Madix as Connie Francis, Tristen Buettel as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” The musical is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, with a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver and choreography by Shannon Lewis.

Get tickets to Just In Time!