Broadway Fall Preview: Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Aaron Sorkin and More on The Broadway Show

Hayley Atwell and Tom Hiddleston (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

It's our annual fall preview episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal! Delve into all 13 of the season's new shows, with exclusive cast and creative team member interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. Here's a look at the jam-packed special:

Playwright Aaron Sorkin and Emmy-winning actor Bradley Whitford discuss their A Few Good Men reunion and reminisce about The West Wing.

Stars Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine share a sneak peek at their roles as the outlaw Clarke sisters in the original musical Wanted.

Tony nominees Jasmine Amy Rogers and Denée Benton head back to class in Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play.

Tony winner Bill Irwin discusses pulling double duty as both adapter and star of the new Broadway revival of Molière's classic, The Imaginary Invalid.

Stage and screen stars Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell talk tackling Shakespeare in Much Ado About Nothing and their shared Marvel Cinematic Universe roots.

Real-life friends (and former classmates!) Nathan Levy and Maxim Chlumecky chat about bringing The Fantasticks to Broadway for the first time—with a modern twist.

Screen favorite Lily Rabe teases her return to Broadway in the family drama Other Desert Cities, alongside Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, Ed Harris and Joe Keery.

Hear how Galileo songwriters Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner created a score written in the stars for Raúl Esparza's Broadway comeback.

K. Todd Freeman and Francis Guinan get into the nitty gritty of their roles in Bruce Norris' acclaimed—and controversial—play, Downstate.

Co-writers Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich shine a spotlight on the incredible true story that inspired their play, Here There Are Blueberries.

Host Tamsen Fadal shares details about Billy Crystal’s new solo play 860, the new illusion-based show Now You See Me Live and Inter Alia, starring Rosamund Pike.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 14 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.