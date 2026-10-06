Get Ready to Have the Time of Your Life! Dirty Dancing: The Musical Is Coming to Broadway

Nobody puts Baby in a corner... you put her on Broadway! Dirty Dancing: The Musical comes to Broadway this winter in celebration of the beloved movie's 40th anniversary. The musical will play the Lena Horne Theatre for a limited engagement from February 12 through September 5, 2027, before resuming its North American tour. A special gala performance is set for March 14. The production is directed by Tony nominee and two-time Emmy winner Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the original film.

Leading the company are Annalese Starzec as Frances “Baby” Houseman and Blake Zekesnikar as Johnny Castle, with Olivia Cece as Penny Johnson, Bryan Fenkart as Jake Houseman, Dan Klimko as Neil Kellerman, Lily Kren as Lisa Houseman, Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth, Gina Lamparella as Marjorie Houseman, Loren Lester as Max Kellerman, Ethan Peterson as Billy Kostecki, Erick Pinnick as Tito Suarez, Jonas Cohen as Mr. Schumacher, Sarah Ellis as Vivian, Jason Richards as Moe and Antony Sanchez as Robbie.

Starzec and Zekesnikar make their Broadway debuts in the production. Cece’s Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Heart of Rock and Roll. Fenkart made his Broadway debut in Memphis. Kren made her Broadway debut in The Who’s Tommy. Lamparella’s Broadway credits include Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables and Caroline, or Change. Lester made his Broadway debut in Cabaret. Klimko, LaLonde, Peterson and Pinnick also make their Broadway debuts.

Rounding out the cast are Zoe Edan Lemelman, Francesca Mancuso, Brett Rawlings, Grace Sautter, Neil Starkenberg, Fisher Lane Stewart, John Swapshire and Carmella Taitt. Emma Jade Branson, Marcus Anthony Byers Jr., Aria Christina Evans and Anthony J. Gasbarre III serve as production swings.

Darrell Grand Moultrie choreographs the production with original screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein writing the libretto, which features songs from the film. The show features set design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Tony nominee Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by two-time Tony winner Kai Harada, video design by Tony nominee David Bengali and hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens. Music supervision and arrangements are by Joseph Joubert, orchestrations are by two-time Tony winner Charlie Rosen and dance arrangements are by Tony nominee Michael Thurber.

Set during the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she enters into an unforgettable relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. As sheltered adolescent Baby embarks on a family vacation in the Catskill Mountains, audiences are treated to iconic scenes, timeless songs and the titular dirty dancing.