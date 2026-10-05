Savy Jackson to Take Over as Claire in Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending

Savy Jackson, the current Claire standby in Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending, will assume the role full time beginning on October 20. Current Claire and original company member Hannah Kevitt will play her final performance at the Belasco Theatre on October 18.

Jackson made her Broadway debut in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. Her additional theater credits include Mythic, Take the Lead, The Little Mermaid and Dear Evan Hansen. On screen, Jackson appeared in HBO Max’s Sweethearts.

Maybe Happy Ending currently stars Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver and Kevitt as Claire, with Dez Duron as Gil Brentley and Marcus Choi as James and others. As previously announced, jazz vocalist Stella Cole will make her Broadway debut as Gil Brentley for a four-week engagement beginning on October 20.

Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helper-Bot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helper-Bot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure and maybe even...love?

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