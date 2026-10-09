Tickets are now on sale for Broadway’s Dirty Dancing: The Musical

Annalese Starzec and Blake Zelesnikar in the national tour of "Dirty Dancing: The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

From the Catskills to Broadway! Tickets are now on sale for Dirty Dancing: The Musical on Broadway, directed by Tony nominee and two-time Emmy winner Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the original film. Performances begin on February 12 at the Lena Horne Theatre, with a special gala performance set for March 14, running through September 5, 2027.

Set during the summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she enters into an unforgettable relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. As sheltered adolescent Baby embarks on a family vacation in the Catskill Mountains, audiences are treated to iconic scenes, timeless songs and the titular dirty dancing.

Leading the company are Annalese Starzec as Frances “Baby” Houseman and Blake Zekesnikar as Johnny Castle, with Olivia Cece as Penny Johnson, Bryan Fenkart as Jake Houseman, Dan Klimko as Neil Kellerman, Lily Kren as Lisa Houseman, Ashley LaLonde as Elizabeth, Gina Lamparella as Marjorie Houseman, Loren Lester as Max Kellerman, Ethan Peterson as Billy Kostecki, Erick Pinnick as Tito Suarez, Jonas Cohen as Mr. Schumacher, Sarah Ellis as Vivian, Jason Richards as Moe and Antony Sanchez as Robbie.

Rounding out the cast are Zoe Edan Lemelman, Francesca Mancuso, Brett Rawlings, Grace Sautter, Neil Starkenberg, Fisher Lane Stewart, John Swapshire and Carmella Taitt.

The musical is written by original screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein and features songs from the film. Choreography is by Darrell Grand Moultrie, scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, video design by David Bengali and hair, wig and makeup design by Robert Pickens. Music supervision and arrangements are by Joseph Joubert, orchestrations by Tony winner Charlie Rosen and dance arrangements by Michael Thurber.

Get tickets to Dirty Dancing: The Musical!