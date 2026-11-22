Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is carrying its cake from Broadway to off-Broadway. The musical, with a book and score by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson, will transfer from the Longacre Theatre to off-Broadway’s New World Stages this spring. Preview performances will begin on March 22, 2027, with opening night set for April 4. As previously announced, the Broadway production concludes its run on November 29.

In Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Dougal, a bright-eyed Brit, flies to New York for a wedding. The bride’s guarded sister, Robin, picks him up at JFK. Together, they go off to collect the wedding cake. Romantic, comedic and musical delights ensue. The Broadway production stars Sam Tutty as Dougal and Christiani Pitts as Robin. Casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced shortly.

The musical had its world premiere at the Kiln Theatre in London in November 2023 and then transferred to the West End’s Criterion Theatre in 2024, before opening on Broadway on November 20, 2025. The Broadway production was nominated for eight 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It won three 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards: Favorite Funny Performance, Favorite Onstage Pair and Favorite Original Song for "New York."

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) features scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Lux Pyramid and music supervision by Nick Finlow.

A North American tour of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will launch in fall 2027.

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