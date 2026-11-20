Tituss Burgess, Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Taxi, take me to Bedford Falls! It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is currently playing on Broadway, with Andrew Rannells starring as George Bailey alongside Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. On opening night, the cast, creatives and special guests had their portraits taken outside of the Broadhurst Theatre with a yellow cab—a subtle reference to the classic holiday story. Scroll down for the exclusive photos and full gallery, featuring snowy snaps of the production's stars as well as Alex Newell, Derek Klena and more.