Nicholas Christopher Is Broadway’s Next Bobby Darin in Just In Time

Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in Just In Time, beginning performances on November 10 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. He suits up for the role after Matthew Morrison completes his encore engagement on November 8.

Christopher most recently starred on Broadway as Anatoly Sergievsky in the 2025 revival of Chess, earning him a Tony nomination. He played Pirelli in the 2023 Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street before taking over as Sweeney Todd, becoming the first Black actor to play the title role on Broadway. His additional credits include Miss Saigon, Hamilton and Motown The Musical, as well Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway and the New York City Center Encores! production of Jelly’s Last Jam. His television credits include All Rise, United States of Al and Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.

Just In Time stars Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin through October 18, with Morrison taking over on October 20. Carrie St. Louis plays Sandra Dee through October 18, with Whitney Leavitt joining as Sandra Dee from December 1, 2026–January 10, 2027. Ariana Madix plays Connie Francis through November 22. The cast also features Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” The musical is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, with a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver and choreography by Shannon Lewis.

Get tickets to Just In Time!