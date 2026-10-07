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Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp to Deck the Halls in A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway

Mindelle will play Nicole Kidman opposite Sharp’s Cate Blanchett in the holiday comedy beginning November 16

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by Sophia Rubino • Oct 7, 2026
Marla Mindelle
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Marla Mindelle and Josh Sharp to star in the holiday comedy A Kidman Carol
  • Mindelle plays Nicole Kidman opposite Sharp’s Cate Blanchett in the spoof
  • Performances begin November 16 at New World Stages with opening night set for November 30

​​Following a sold-out developmental run last year, A Kidman Carol will open off-Broadway this holiday season. Written by Ginger Twinsies' Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will play a limited six-week engagement at New World Stages beginning on November 16 with opening night set for November 30.

A Kidman Carol stars Tony nominee and Olivier winner Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Drama Desk nominee Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Mindelle is an actress, writer and composer. She was nominated for three Tony Awards in 2026 for Titanique: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical. Her other Broadway credits include Sister Act, Cinderella and South Pacific. Sharp is an actor, writer and comedian. His show ta-da! ran off-Broadway and in London. He wrote produced and starred in A24's Dicks: The Musical. He directed Sorry For Your Loss off-Broadway in 2023.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of awards season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart—or her soul, cinema and the world as we know it could perish. A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?

The show will run through December 30.

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