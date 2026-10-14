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Chilina Kennedy Is Back in Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, and Max Monnig Is Joining the Party

The two actors join the cast as Myrtle Wilson and Tom Buchanan beginning October 14

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 14, 2026
Chilina Kennedy and Max Monnig
(Photos: c/o Vivacity Media Group)

What to Know

  • Chilina Kennedy returns to Broadway’s The Great Gatsby as Myrtle Wilson, stepping in for Linedy Genao
  • Max Monnig makes his Broadway debut as Tom Buchanan on October 14
  • Genao returns to the Broadway Theatre as Myrtle Wilson on November 16

The Great Gatsby welcomes back Chilina Kennedy as Myrtle Wilson, while Max Monnig makes his Broadway debut as Tom Buchanan on October 14. Kennedy steps in for Linedy Genao, who returns to the Broadway Theatre on November 16.

Kennedy's previous Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar and Paradise Square. She has been seen on screen in Sheriff Country and With Me. Monnig was previously seen off-Broadway in Glory of the World. His television credits include Law & Order: SVU and FBI.

The Great Gatsby currently stars China Anne McClain as Daisy Buchanan and Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby, with Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, Naturi Naughton-Lewis as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson and Matthew Saldívar as Meyer Wolfsheim.

An adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs and Dominique Kelley choreographs the production.

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