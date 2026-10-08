Myia Ann Butler and Emily Kristen Morris Join Hell’s Kitchen North American Tour

New casting has been announced for the North American tour of Hell’s Kitchen, now in its second year. Directed by Michael Grief and featuring the music of Alicia Keys, the new cast members will join the show beginning October 13 in Toronto. Additional cities and engagements will be announced as the tour continues across North America.

Myia Ann Butler as Ali and Emily Kristen Morris as Jersey join returning principal cast members Roz White as Miss Liza Jane, Desmond Sean Ellington as Davis and JonAvery Worrell as Knuck. Butler makes her national tour debut. Morris’ additional touring credits include Wicked and Something Rotten!

The ensemble features Stemarciae Bain, Romelda Teron Benjamin, Jaylen T. Bryant, Lauren Chanel, Jeremy Cousar, ’Zaiah Ellis, Mae-Lynn Flores, Marques Furr, Destini Hendricks, Sean Holland II, Christopher Miller, Chikezie Nwankwo, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Davon Rashawn, Jerimy Rivera, William Roberson, Sangeetha "Sang" Santhebennur, Crystal Sha’Nae, Melanie Sierra, Leila Skye, Asten Stewart, Teetee and Sydney Townsend.

The creative team includes scenic designer Robert Brill, Tony-winning costume designer Dede Ayite, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, Tony-winning sound designer Gareth Owen, projection designer Peter Nigrini, hair and wig designer Mia Neal and makeup designer Michael Clifton. The music team includes orchestrations by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Keys and Blackstone, music consulting by Kitt and music direction by Emily Orr.

Hell’s Kitchen features choreography by Camille A. Brown and a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz. The musical follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire, searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. Along the way, the audience is introduced to the musical mentor who changes her life, her dynamic family and the neighborhood that helps her grow. Featuring Keys’ hits, the musical also includes brand-new songs written exclusively for the show.