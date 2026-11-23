Everything’s coming up Rosie! Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor and talk show trailblazer Rosie O’Donnell will return to Broadway’s The Rocky Horror Show as Narrator for an 11-week engagement from January 12, 2027 through March 28. O’Donnell succeeds Margaret Cho, who will play her final performance at Studio 54 on January 10.

O’Donnell returns to The Rocky Horror Show after a two-week limited engagement earlier this fall. After more than 20 years away from Broadway, O’Donnell told Broadway.com, “But whenever there is a show that I could possibly do, like Rocky Horror, I’m thrilled, absolutely thrilled to get to be a part of it.”

O’Donnell was most recently seen off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre, performing her one-woman show Common Knowledge. Her Broadway credits include Grease, Seussical and Fiddler on the Roof. She has hosted the Tony Awards three times, earning an Emmy Award for hosting in 1998. She is also an 11-time Daytime Emmy winner for The Rosie O’Donnell Show, which she hosted from 1996–2002. O'Donnell served as a regular co-host on The View between 2006 and 2015. In 2014, she was honored with the Isabelle Stevenson Award. Her screen credits include Sleepless in Seattle, A League of Their Own, The Flintstones, And Just Like That..., Curb Your Enthusiasm and the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary All Aboard!, which she produced and starred in.

The Rocky Horror Show currently features Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia.

The revival of Richard O'Brien's cult favorite musical, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, is currently running through May 30, 2027.

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