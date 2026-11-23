It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play brings the beloved holiday classic to the Broadway stage, directed by four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks and adapted by Joe Landry. Featuring Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, the fictional town of Bedford Falls has turned Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre into a winter wonderland.

"It is a really wonderful story, a very life-affirming tale of this man realizing how valuable his life is," says Rannells, who plays George Bailey. “It just felt like, well what a great way to spend the holidays, to get to share this with people.”

When Landry was adapting the film, his goal was to create a new version for audiences. "Whether you’ve seen the film before, whether you’ve seen it on stage before, you are going to see an experience that you’ve never seen before," he promises. "There are so many unique things to this production, including at least one new scene that is very special. It’s going to be a treat for everyone."

Hear more from the cast and creatives in the video below!



Get tickets to It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play!