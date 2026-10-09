Broadway's The Imaginary Invalid Has the Cure—See New Production Photos

In need of a pick-me-up? We've got just what the doctor ordered: a prescription for first look photos of The Imaginary Invalid at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Directed by Brandon J. Dirden, Tony winner Bill Irwin adapts and stars in Molière's comedy about a hypochondriac named Argan. The ensemble cast features Brooks Ashmanskas as Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon, Dylan Baker as Beralde, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom as Toinette, Hiram Delgado as Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant, Crystal A. Dickinson as Beline, Daniel Croix Henderson as Cleante and Ava Lalezarzadeh as Angelique. Now in performances, opening night is set for October 22. Take a look at the production photos and full gallery below. There’s something in the air, and, you guessed it—it’s talent!
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