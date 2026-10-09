Broadway's The Imaginary Invalid Has the Cure—See New Production Photos

Bill Irwin, Dylan Baker, Rachel Bloom, Ava Lalezarzadeh and Daniel Croix Henderson in "The Imaginary Invalid" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

In need of a pick-me-up? We've got just what the doctor ordered: a prescription for first look photos of The Imaginary Invalid at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Directed by Brandon J. Dirden, Tony winner Bill Irwin adapts and stars in Molière's comedy about a hypochondriac named Argan. The ensemble cast features Brooks Ashmanskas as Dr. Diafoirus/Purgon, Dylan Baker as Beralde, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom as Toinette, Hiram Delgado as Bonnefoy/Thomas/Fleurant, Crystal A. Dickinson as Beline, Daniel Croix Henderson as Cleante and Ava Lalezarzadeh as Angelique. Now in performances, opening night is set for October 22. Take a look at the production photos and full gallery below. There’s something in the air, and, you guessed it—it’s talent!

Crystal A. Dickinson as Beline, Bill Irwin as Argan and Rachel Bloom as Toinette in The Imaginary Invalid (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Rachel Bloom as Toinette and Ava Lalezarzedah as Angelique in The Imaginary Invalid (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Brooks Ashmanskas and Bill Irwin in The Imaginary Invalid (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Bill Irwin as Argan and Rachel Bloom as Toinette in The Imaginary Invalid (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Daniel Croix Henderson as Cleante, Bill Irwin as Argan and Ava Lalezarzedah as Angelique in The Imaginary Invalid (Photo: Joan Marcus)



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