See Joaquina Kalukango, Heidi Blickenstaff and Drew Gehling in New The Heart Production Photos

The Heart is a thrilling new musical that explores human connection in the aftermath of a tragic accident, with the life force of one beating heart driving two families and a medical team through 24 hours. Currently in previews, The Heart is set to open off-Broadway on October 29, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. New production photos show the cast—which includes Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango, Heidi Blickenstaff and Drew Gehling—in action. Take a look at the production photos below!
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