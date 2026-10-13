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See Joaquina Kalukango, Heidi Blickenstaff and Drew Gehling in New The Heart Production Photos

The new musical about grief, connection and one life-changing heart transplant opens off-Broadway October 29

First Look
by Jonah de Forest • Oct 13, 2026
Drew Gehling, Heidi Blickenstaff, Nick T. Daly and the company of "The Heart"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • New production photos have been released for The Heart, the off-Broadway musical currently in previews at the Laura Pels Theatre
  • The cast includes Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango, Heidi Blickenstaff and Drew Gehling
  • Opening October 29, The Heart follows two families and a medical team through an emotionally charged 24 hours

The Heart is a thrilling new musical that explores human connection in the aftermath of a tragic accident, with the life force of one beating heart driving two families and a medical team through 24 hours. Currently in previews, The Heart is set to open off-Broadway on October 29, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. New production photos show the cast—which includes Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango, Heidi Blickenstaff and Drew Gehling—in action. Take a look at the production photos below!

Joaquina Kalukango as Marianne Lamar and Jason Tam as Sean Lamar in The Heart (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Drew Gehling as Dr. Breva, Wren Rivera as Marthe and the cast of The Heart (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Nick T. Daly as Simon Lamar, Max McKenna as Juliette Brooks and the cast of The Heart (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Nick T. Daly as Simon Lamar in The Heart (Photo: Joan Marcus)
Drew Gehling as Dr. Breva, Max McKenna as Juliette Brooks, Wren Rivera as Marthe, Lincoln Clauss as Thomas Driscoll and Bre Jackson as Cordelia Owl in The Heart (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Get tickets to The Heart!

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The Heart

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