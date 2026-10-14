Wait for It! Viral Creator Ashby Florence Joins A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway; Tickets Now on Sale

​​Ashby Florence will join the cast of A Kidman Carol off-Broadway this holiday season. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will play a limited six-week engagement at New World Stages with performances beginning November 16 and an official opening night on November 30. The show will run through December 30.

Florence will play Therese and others. She joins previously announced cast members Tony nominee and Olivier winner Marla Mindelle as Nicole Kidman and Josh Sharp as Cate Blanchett.

A Kidman Carol marks Florence’s New York stage debut. She is best known for her viral Hamilton trend and social media presence. Beyond her work online, Florence has hosted red carpets, presented at major industry events and has appeared on shows such as Smosh.

A Kidman Carol will feature choreography by Jesse Robb, scenic design by dots, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Germán Martinez, projection and video design by Caite Hevner and wig and makeup design by Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari of The Wig Associates.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of awards season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart—or her soul, cinema and the world as we know it could perish. A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?

Get tickets to A Kidman Carol!