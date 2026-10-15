Sadie Dickerson Returns to Broadway’s Just In Time, Following Tristen Buettel as Sandra Dee

Look at me, I’m back for three weeks! Sadie Dickerson will return to Broadway's Just In Time as Sandra Dee for an encore performance. She reprises the role from November 10–29, starring alongside the previously announced Nicholas Christopher as Bobby Darin.

Before Dickerson returns, current company swing Tristen Buettel will assume the role. Buettel will play the Sandra Dee to Matthew Morrison's Bobby Darin from October 20–November 8.

Dickerson made her Broadway debut in Just In Time. She can be seen in the upcoming Prime Video series Rose Hill. Buettel’s previous Broadway credits include Boop! The Musical and Bad Cinderella. She performed in Jersey Boys both off-Broadway and on tour.

Current Sandra Dee Carrie St. Louis plays her final performance on October 18. She is set to join the Broadway cast of the upcoming DOLLY: A True Original Musical.

As previously announced, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt will play Sandra Dee from December 1 through January 10, 2027.

Just In Time currently stars Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin, with Ariana Madix as Connie Francis, St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.” The musical is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, with a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver and choreography by Shannon Lewis.

Get tickets to Just In Time!