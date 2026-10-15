Imitation of Life Announces Full Off-Broadway Cast Led by Adrienne Warren and Jessica Vosk

The full cast is set for Imitation of Life at The Shed off-Broadway, directed by Tony nominee Whitney White. The new musical begins performances on November 21, opens on December 3 and plays through January 3, 2027. With a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and music and lyrics by EGOT winner John Legend, the musical is inspired by Fannie Hurst’s 1933 novel and the classic Universal Pictures film adaptations from 1934 and 1959.

As previously announced, Tony winner Adrienne Warren stars as Delilah Johnston, with Tony nominee Jessica Vosk as Bea, Michael Luwoye as Elroy, Charlie Thurston as Archie, Aleyse Shannon as Adult Peola, Scarlett London Diviney as Young Peola and Lily Gilliam as Young Jessie. Newly joining the cast are ensemble members Karli Dinardo, EJ Hamilton, Sheldon Henry, Dan Horn, Aliah James, Evan Latta, Kyle Taylor Parker, Morgan Jeanell Robbins, Martell Dimitri Ruffin, Clifton Samuels, Carla Stewart and Ryan Vona. The swings and offstage covers for the production are Zach Bravo, Skylar Geary, Dava Huesca, Malik Kitchen, Zoe Brooke Reed and Zoe Rock. Kayla Davion will stand by for the role of Delilah.

The show previously announced its creative team, with scenic design by Tony winner Chloe Lamford, costume design by Tony winner Qween Jean, lighting design by eight-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony winner Gareth Owen, choreography by Baye and Asa, music supervision by Brandon Michael Nase, music direction by Ben Covello and orchestrations by Tony winners Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen.

Imitation of Life follows two single mothers, one Black and one white, as well as their daughters, who build a shared life while each strives for success and love in a society divided by race and class. Set across the vibrant backdrop of 1920s Atlantic City and 1930s New York, this new musical explores themes of identity, the American Dream and what we leave for future generations.