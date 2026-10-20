Odds and Ends: Oscar Winners Tilda Swinton and Daniel Kaluuya Set Off-Broadway Debuts and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Man, Oh Man

Oscar winner Tilda Swinton will make her New York stage debut this winter in Manfred Karge’s Man to Man off-Broadway—in a role she played 40 years ago. Performances begin February 21, 2027 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre with an official opening set for February 28. Stephen Unwin will direct the eight-week engagement with design by Bunny Christie. Translation of the play is by Anthony Vivis with revisions by Unwin. Set in 1930s Germany, Man to Man follows a woman who puts on her dead husband’s trousers and never takes them off. As the world around her changes, she endures war and dictatorship, hunger and humiliation—always fighting to stay alive.

Daniel Kaluuya (Photo: Andreas Laszlo Konrath)

Get Out!

Another Oscar winner is heading to the New York stage! Daniel Kaluuya will make his U.S. stage debut in Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ new play Grass, which will receive its world premiere at the Park Avenue Armory as part of the organization’s 20th anniversary season. Directed by Sarah Benson, Grass follows a mother and son’s surreal, sprawling road trip through the American South marked by fantastical encounters with historical and allegorical figures.

Neil Patrick Harris (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Rentheads Never Lose

Original Rent cast members Taye Diggs, Timothy Britten Parker and Byron Utley have joined the musical’s 30th anniversary concert, alongside Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, upcoming Evita star Rachel Zegler and more. They join previously announced stars Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp and Daphne Rubin-Vega and more. The benefit will take place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 26, celebrating Jonathan Larson’s Tony-winning musical.

J. Harrison Ghee (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Send My Love to Abe

Following a previously announced medical leave, Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee will depart the Oh, Mary! tour in order to focus on their health and treatment for kidney disease. The decision was made in consultation with their medical team and has the full support of the production. Tony nominee John-Andrew Morrison will continue in the role of Mary’s Husband through the remainder of the tour’s first year. Alaska Thunderf*ck will continue to star as Mary Todd Lincoln on tour through January 17, 2027. Casting for Mary Todd Lincoln for future dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jessica Stone (Photo: Evan Zimmerman and Tyler Gustin)

A Sterling Reading

A private industry reading will be held for the new musical Silver Linings Playbook on October 23. The musical was in early development stages in 2021. Based on David O. Russell’s 2012 Academy Award-winning movie and Matthew Quick’s bestselling novel, the new work will feature an original score by Ian Axel and Chad King of A Great Big World and a book by Rick Elice. Jessica Stone directs. Additional details and a production timeline will be announced at a later date. We might not have all the information now, but the silver lining is that we will sometime soon.

P.S.

The animated musical comedy Bad Fairies, led by Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, has added more voice actors to its sprite-ly ensemble. Joining Erivo will be Ncuti Gatwa, Tony winner Jonathan Groff, James Acaster, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, Kylie Minogue, former West end Oh, Mary! star Catherine Tate and Dee Bradley Baker. The movie is set for release on May 21, 2027.