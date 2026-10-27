Billy Crystal’s 860 Extends on Broadway

Billy Crystal’s 860 will continue its run at Broadway's Imperial Theatre for six additional weeks. Originally set to run through January 3, 2027, the Tony winner’s solo show has extended through February 14.

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Crystal reflects on his family and his career—the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck and loss.

Directed by Scott Ellis, 860 features original music and adaptations by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony nominee Dan Moses Schreier and video design by Tony winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera.

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