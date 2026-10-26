A Kidman Carol Completes Off-Broadway Cast With Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula

​​Richard Perez and Phillip Taratula complete the cast of A Kidman Carol off-Broadway. Written by Kevin Zak and directed by Skylar Fox, the production will play a limited six-week engagement at New World Stages with performances beginning November 16 and opening night on November 30. The show will run through December 30.

Perez will play Jaff and others and Taratula will play Katherine Hepburn and others. They join previously announced cast members Marla Mindelle, Josh Sharp and Ashby Florence. Lizzy Brooks and Michael Khalid Karadsheh will act as company swings.

Perez is a comedian, actor and writer. His solo show, I Have To Do This premiered this past summer at Joe’s Pub. His screen credits include The Moment, Never Change and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Perez was named one of Vulture’s “comedians you should and will know in 2023.”

Taratula recently appeared off-Broadway in Ginger Twinsies. He made his Broadway debut in The Skin of Our Teeth, with additional stage credits including the national tour of What the Constitution Means to Me and Rhinoceros. His screen credits include And Just Like That..., High Maintenance and Thumb.

On Oscar's Eve, Academy Award-winning legend and Hollywood Scrooge Cate Blanchett is visited by three spirits of Nicole Kidman in order to learn the true meaning of awards season. A journey from her own past in the Australian outback, through a present Dickensian Tinsel Town teetering on the edge of disaster and into a terrifying future, Cate must take Nicole's message to heart—or her soul, cinema and the world as we know it could perish. A Kidman Carol is a vicious, chaotic fever dream that will leave you not only entertained, but somehow reborn. How can we find hope again after discovering the dream you wished would come true....might actually be a nightmare?

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