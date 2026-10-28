Matt Rogers Is Doing His Broadway 'Homework' and Keeping an Eye Out for the Right Role

Matt Rogers knows culture, so it isn't surprising that the Las Culturistas co-host has been stepping out on Broadway opening night red carpets more and more. Most recently, Rogers rocked a plaid suit to attend the opening night performance of Other Desert Cities, where he chatted with Broadway.com about what he's learned about the Broadway community—and if he would ever grace the stage himself.

"Imagine not being excited to see every single one of them," Rogers said of Jon Robin Baitz's starry revival that boasts Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lily Rabe, Joe Keery, Ed Harris and Allison Janney. "I was reminding a friend earlier that we were going to this and I started to name the cast and I got even more excited as I was saying names. [Director] John Benjamin Hickey is an incredible actor and I'm excited to see what he cooks up with this gang, with this syndicate of people."

Rogers made his Broadway debut last season as a co-producer of Titanique alongside his podcast co-host and current Oh, Mary! star Bowen Yang. "I really feel like, especially now as everyone puts their heads down into their phones more and more and we all start talking about how we don't want that to be the reality, I just want to keep getting out there and doing what I can to support and gather intel on what's good out there in the world, especially on stage," Rogers said of his increased presence at Broadway events. "I think it's so cool that we have this caliber of talent and something that I know is going to be this great. So I'm just here doing my homework so I can report back to my homies, the readers, the Kayteighs, the publicists, the finalists and the Kyles. I'm just doing my part of the ecosystem."

While enjoying being a benefactor to the arts, Rogers is keeping an eye out for the right project that would put him centerstage. "I would one hundred percent want to do something if it was right and I feel like I could offer something," Rogers said when asked if he would one day join the boards. "I have nothing to say, but I'm here!"

Now that's a new rule of culture!