Sherri Shepherd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and The Lost Boys Headline This Week’s The Broadway Show

Sherri Shepherd and Tamsen Fadal (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

This week on The Broadway Show, Other Desert Cities holds a starry opening night, Sherri Shepherd makes history and we see how Santa Carla comes to life onstage in The Lost Boys. Here's what's happening:

Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Sherri Shepherd, who returns to Broadway as the first female Genie in Aladdin.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe celebrate opening night of Other Desert Cities along with VIP guests.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens tours the set of The Lost Boys with its Tony-winning designer, Dane Laffrey.

Here There Are Blueberries creators Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich share what to expect ahead of the show's Broadway bow.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek goes backstage at off-Broadway's Midnight with creator and star Todrick Hall and more members of the talented cast.

Wicked national tour leads Aline Mayagoitia and Claudia Bennett take you behind the scenes of life on the road.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.