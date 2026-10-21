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Sherri Shepherd, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and The Lost Boys Headline This Week’s The Broadway Show

Celebrate Other Desert Cities opening night, go backstage at Midnight and hit the road with Wicked

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Oct 21, 2026
Sherri Shepherd and Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Sherri Shepherd discusses making Broadway history as the first female Genie in Aladdin with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe celebrate Other Desert Cities opening night on Broadway
  • Go behind the scenes of The Lost Boys and Todrick Hall’s Midnight, plus get an inside look at the Wicked national tour

This week on The Broadway Show, Other Desert Cities holds a starry opening night, Sherri Shepherd makes history and we see how Santa Carla comes to life onstage in The Lost Boys. Here's what's happening:

Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Sherri Shepherd, who returns to Broadway as the first female Genie in Aladdin.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe celebrate opening night of Other Desert Cities along with VIP guests.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens tours the set of The Lost Boys with its Tony-winning designer, Dane Laffrey.

Here There Are Blueberries creators Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich share what to expect ahead of the show's Broadway bow.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek goes backstage at off-Broadway's Midnight with creator and star Todrick Hall and more members of the talented cast.

Wicked national tour leads Aline Mayagoitia and Claudia Bennett take you behind the scenes of life on the road.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 21 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

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