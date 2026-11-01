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Back to the Queendom! Abigail Barlow Returns to Broadway’s SIX: The Musical

The Grammy winner reprises the role of Katherine Howard beginning November 1

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 1, 2026
Abigail Barlow
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

What to Know

  • Abigail Barlow returns to Broadway’s SIX as Katherine Howard on November 1
  • The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter succeeds Aimie Atkinson at the Lena Horne Theatre
  • Barlow previously appeared in SIX earlier this year and is known for Barlow and Bear and Moana 2

So nice she's doing it twice. Grammy winner Abigail Barlow returns to SIX: The Musical as Katherine Howard on November 1 at the Lena Horne Theatre. She succeeds Aimie Atkinson, who originated the role in the U.K. tour production.

Barlow previously appeared in SIX earlier this year. She is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and composer best known for her viral pop songs including “Heartbreak Hotel,” and as one half of Barlow and Bear, the writing duo behind "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album" and Disney’s Moana 2.

Barlow joins Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr in this pop-flavored retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII.

Get tickets to SIX: The Musical!

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SIX: The Musical

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Abigail Barlow

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