Back to the Queendom! Abigail Barlow Returns to Broadway’s SIX: The Musical

So nice she's doing it twice. Grammy winner Abigail Barlow returns to SIX: The Musical as Katherine Howard on November 1 at the Lena Horne Theatre. She succeeds Aimie Atkinson, who originated the role in the U.K. tour production.

Barlow previously appeared in SIX earlier this year. She is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and composer best known for her viral pop songs including “Heartbreak Hotel,” and as one half of Barlow and Bear, the writing duo behind "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album" and Disney’s Moana 2.

Barlow joins Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn, Natalie Paris as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr in this pop-flavored retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII.

Get tickets to SIX: The Musical!