Ethan Slater Extends Run in Little Shop of Horrors as T.R. Knight Exits

Ethan Slater as Seymour in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tony nominee Ethan Slater is extending his run as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. The previously announced T.R. Knight, set to join the musical with Tony nominee Hannah Cruz as Audrey on October 27, departs the production. Cruz succeeds Betsy Wolfe in the role and will now star opposite Slater.

“Although I will no longer be joining Little Shop of Horrors, I celebrate the magical legacy created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, and send my brightest wishes to Hannah, Michael and the beautiful community that keeps feeding Audrey Two!” said Knight in a statement.

Slater starred as SpongeBob SquarePants in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical on Broadway, which earned him a Tony Award nomination. Last season, Slater co-wrote and starred in Marcel on the Train at Classic Stage Company. Onscreen, he played Boq in the Wicked film and its sequel, Wicked: For Good.

In addition to Slater, Little Shop of Horrors features Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon.

Little Shop of Horrors has a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. Directed by Michael Mayer, the off-Broadway production opened on October 17, 2019.

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