Bill Irwin, Rachel Bloom and More Celebrate The Imaginary Invalid's Broadway Opening

Bill Irwin and Brandon J. Dirden (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Opening night is the best medicine! On October 22, Tony winner Bill Irwin’s adaptation of Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid opened on Broadway, directed by Brandon J. Dirden. Starring Irwin, the farcical comedy features Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom, Hiram Delgado, Crystal A. Dickinson, Daniel Croix Henderson and Ava Lalezarzadeh. Scroll down for a healthy dose of opening night glamour and check out the full gallery below!

Doctor, doctor, give him the news! Tony winner Bill Irwin plays Argan in his adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway debut fever! Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom makes her entrance as Toinette in The Imaginary Invalid. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Laughter is the best medicine, and Brandon J. Dirden has the prescription! He makes his Broadway directorial debut with The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

A double dose of Brooks Ashmanskas? Just what the doctor ordered! He plays Dr. Diafoirus and Dr. Purgon in The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Ava Lalezarzadeh takes a pink note from her character, lovestruck daughter Angelique, in The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)



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