Bill Irwin, Rachel Bloom and More Celebrate The Imaginary Invalid's Broadway Opening

Bill Irwin and Brandon J. Dirden
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Opening night is the best medicine! On October 22, Tony winner Bill Irwin’s adaptation of Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid opened on Broadway, directed by Brandon J. Dirden. Starring Irwin, the farcical comedy features Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom, Hiram Delgado, Crystal A. Dickinson, Daniel Croix Henderson and Ava Lalezarzadeh. Scroll down for a healthy dose of opening night glamour and check out the full gallery below!
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