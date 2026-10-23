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Bill Irwin, Rachel Bloom and More Celebrate The Imaginary Invalid's Broadway Opening

Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker and the full cast join the festivities at the Todd Haimes Theatre

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Oct 23, 2026
Bill Irwin and Brandon J. Dirden
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Bill Irwin’s The Imaginary Invalid opened on Broadway on October 22
  • Rachel Bloom, Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker and more bring big laughs in the Molière comedy
  • See opening-night photos from the Brandon J. Dirden-directed production

Opening night is the best medicine! On October 22, Tony winner Bill Irwin’s adaptation of Molière’s The Imaginary Invalid opened on Broadway, directed by Brandon J. Dirden. Starring Irwin, the farcical comedy features Brooks Ashmanskas, Dylan Baker, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Bloom, Hiram Delgado, Crystal A. Dickinson, Daniel Croix Henderson and Ava Lalezarzadeh. Scroll down for a healthy dose of opening night glamour and check out the full gallery below!

Doctor, doctor, give him the news! Tony winner Bill Irwin plays Argan in his adaptation of The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Broadway debut fever! Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom makes her entrance as Toinette in The Imaginary Invalid. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Laughter is the best medicine, and Brandon J. Dirden has the prescription! He makes his Broadway directorial debut with The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
A double dose of Brooks Ashmanskas? Just what the doctor ordered! He plays Dr. Diafoirus and Dr. Purgon in The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Ava Lalezarzadeh takes a pink note from her character, lovestruck daughter Angelique, in The Imaginary Invalid on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here


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The Imaginary Invalid

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Star Files

Brooks Ashmanskas

Dylan Baker

Rachel Bloom

Hiram Delgado

Crystal A. Dickinson

Daniel Croix Henderson

Bill Irwin

Ava Lalezarzadeh
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