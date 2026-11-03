She's Astounding: Margaret Cho Begins Broadway Run in The Rocky Horror Show

She’s a wild and untamed thing! Comedian and actor Margaret Cho makes her Broadway debut as the Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show on November 3.

Cho is a five-time Grammy nominee and Emmy nominee. In 2025, she was named one of the nine best female comedians of all time by Vogue. Her screen credits include Face/Off, Fire Island, I Want Your Sex, Dying For Sex, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Sex and the City and 30 Rock. She created and starred in the off-Broadway burlesque revue The Sensuous Woman.

The Rocky Horror Show currently features Jake Shears as Frank-N-Furter, Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia, with Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.

The revival of Richard O'Brien's cult favorite musical, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, is set to run through February 28, 2027 at Studio 54.

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!