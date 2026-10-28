Make Yourself at Home! See New Photos from Off-Broadway’s The Visitors

Here's a first look at Second Stage Theater’s off-Broadway production of The Visitors, now in previews at the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Directed by Jenna Worsham, Bryna Turner’s play follows Joanna, who is in her mid-thirties and eager to become a parent. When she invites her three siblings to her New York City apartment to ask them for a shocking favor, they’re all forced to get to know each other as adults—but whether they’ll emerge from the visit closer or more at odds than ever is anyone’s guess. The show features Esco Jouléy, Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Pullen, Mary Wiseman and Danny Wolohan. Opening night is set for November 9. See the photos and full gallery below!

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Theresa and Mary Wiseman as Joanna in The Visitors (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mary Wiseman as Joanna, Danny Wolohan as Rory, Will Pullen as Henry and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Theresa in The Visitors (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Will Pullen as Henry, Mary Wiseman as Joanna, Danny Wolohan as Rory and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Theresa in The Visitors (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Danny Wolohan as Rory, Esco Jouléy as Naomi, Mary Wiseman as Joanna, Will Pullen as Henry and Celia Keenan-Bolger as Theresa in The Visitors (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Mary Wiseman as Joanna and Esco Jouléy as Naomi in The Visitors (Photo: Joan Marcus)



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