Cheers to One Million! Broadway.com's Instagram Hits a Milestone

A celebration is in order! Broadway.com’s Instagram account has hit a milestone one million followers.
For over a decade, Broadway.com has offered exclusive access to Broadway’s hottest shows and iconic stars via Instagram. Followers have been invited along to starry opening nights, glamorous red carpets and exciting one-night-only events. We’ve shared gorgeous portraits, introduced Broadway newcomers, celebrated screen stars taking to the stage and given tastes of exciting interviews. There have been curtain calls and exclusive performances, backstage visits and sneak peeks into rehearsal. Need to keep up with breaking news? We’ve got that too! If it’s happening, rest assured, Broadway.com is there.
If you’re one of the million, thanks for choosing to have us on your feed! If not, what are you waiting for? Join in on the fun!