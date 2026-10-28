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Cheers to One Million! Broadway.com's Instagram Hits a Milestone

Broadway.com celebrates one million followers on Instagram

News
by Joanne Villani • Oct 28, 2026
Photo by Broadway.com staff

What to Know

  • Broadway.com has reached the milestone of one million followers on Instagram
  • Broadway.com invites followers along to exclusive events, glam red carpets, starry opening nights and more
  • Follow Broadway.com for exclusive content on the hottest shows

A celebration is in order! Broadway.com’s Instagram account has hit a milestone one million followers.  
 
For over a decade, Broadway.com has offered exclusive access to Broadway’s hottest shows and iconic stars via Instagram. Followers have been invited along to starry opening nights, glamorous red carpets and exciting one-night-only events. We’ve shared gorgeous portraits, introduced Broadway newcomers, celebrated screen stars taking to the stage and given tastes of exciting interviews. There have been curtain calls and exclusive performances, backstage visits and sneak peeks into rehearsal. Need to keep up with breaking news? We’ve got that too! If it’s happening, rest assured, Broadway.com is there. 
 
If you’re one of the million, thanks for choosing to have us on your feed! If not, what are you waiting for? Join in on the fun!  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Broadway.com (@broadwaycom)

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