The Heart Extends Off-Broadway Run Through December 13

Roundabout Theatre Company’s New York premiere of The Heart will extend its run off-Broadway by one week. Originally scheduled to play through December 6 at the Laura Pels Theatre, The Heart will now play through December 13.

Featuring a book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan and music and lyrics by Anne Eisendrath and Ian Eisendrath, The Heart is based on the 2014 novel Réparer les Vivants by Maylis de Kerangal. It is directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley and choreographed by Mandy Moore.

The Heart features Heidi Blickenstaff as Claire, Lincoln Clauss as Thomas Driscoll, Nick T. Daly as Simon Lamar, Drew Gehling as Dr. Breva, Bre Jackson as Cordelia Owl, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango as Marianne Lamar, Max McKenna as Juliette Brooks, Wren Rivera as Marthe and Jason Tam as Sean Lamar.

In The Heart, a young surfer’s life is cut short, a stranger suddenly has a second chance, and the life-force of one beating heart drives two families and a medical team through 24 hours that couldn’t matter more.

Get tickets to The Heart!