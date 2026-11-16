Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. A matrimonial tradition, yes, but also an appropriate summation of The Fantasticks, which is currently running at the Hayes Theater. The original production ran off-Broadway from 1960 to 2002, making it the longest-running musical of all time. Now, The Fantasticks comes to Broadway for the first time—with a slight twist. Star-crossed lovers Matt and Luisa have become Matt and Lewis, with their scheming fathers refashioned as a pair of matriarchs. “Follow, follow, follow” us as we break down five reasons to see the reimagined musical fable.

Ruthie Ann Miles as Bessie Mae Bellomy and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Mildred Huckabee in "The Fantasticks" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

1. The meddlers are a marvel.

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer play the central couple’s meddling mothers. Miles brings a tender touch to Bessie Mae Bellomy, while Kritzer doles out tough love as her neighbor, Army vet Mildred Hucklebee. Whether conspiring to bring their sons together or sparring over garden etiquette, the two performers convey the anxieties of single parenting with humor and heart. Their voices blend beautifully and their comic chemistry is off the charts. You’ll be reaching to give your mom a call by the time they take their bows.

2. It’s a coming-of-age story with an irresistible romance.

Maxim Chlumecky and Nathan Levy capture the earnestness and all-consuming intensity of young love as Matt and Lewis, respectively. In “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” the lovers take refuge in each other’s arms as a floral wonderland blooms around them. By Act 2, their “Happy Ending” begins to sour and the boys must come of age on their own. Through nimble storytelling, The Fantasticks serves as a reminder of youth’s folly: agonizing, awkward and awe-inspiring.

Nathan Levy, Ahmad Simmons, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Zane Phillips, Ruthie Ann Miles and Maxim Chlumecky in "The Fantasticks" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

3. The intimate staging is full of visual surprises.

Before he helmed projects like Schmigadoon! and Death Becomes Her, director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli got his start working on a series of cult musicals in small venues. Gattelli draws on that experience to create a production that is at once intimate and visually dense. In certain scenes, the setup is as simple as a well-placed ladder and trunk. At other moments, the stage seems to expand as lush set pieces materialize from all directions (Jason Sherwood designed the sets, while The Lost Boys Tony winner Jen Schriever provides the atmospheric lighting.) This iteration of The Fantasticks honors the bare bones nature of the original production while making room for visual flourishes.

4. A classic score with rich orchestrations.

When The Fantasticks premiered off-Broadway, the orchestra was just a piano and a harp. The spare instrumentation has remained a hallmark of most subsequent productions. On Broadway, the requisite piano and harp are accompanied by three strings, a woodwind doubler, a trumpet, a bass and a celesta. Samuel Davis’ expanded orchestrations bring new texture to familiar songs like “Try to Remember” and “They Were You.”

Zane Phillips as El Gallo in "The Fantasticks" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

5. The revision is fantastic.

If it wasn’t already clear, the alterations to the material work remarkably well. The same-sex romance brings a new dimension to the show’s themes of discovery and coming into one’s own. The change also gives the mothers' matchmaking a new resonance. As the dashing narrarator El Gallo, Zane Phillips helps audiences navigate these shifts without being heavy-handed. The result is a fresh interpretation that remains true to the spirit of the original.

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