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Ethan Slater and Hannah Cruz Put Down Roots in Little Shop of Horrors

See new photos of the duo as Seymour and Audrey at off-Broadway’s Westside Theatre

First Look
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 3, 2026
Hannah Cruz and Ethan Slater in "Little Shop of Horrors"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

What to Know

  • Ethan Slater continues as Seymour in off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre
  • Hannah Cruz joined the cast as Audrey on October 27
  • See new production photos of Slater, Cruz, Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S and the Little Shop of Horrors cast

Ethan Slater is sticking around Mushnick’s flower shop a little while longer as Seymour, accompanied by new employee Hannah Cruz as Audrey. The duo are charming the petals off of audiences in Little Shop of Horrors at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre. Cruz began her run on October 27, joining Slater, Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as the voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon. Take a peek at the new production photos and full gallery below!

Hannah Cruz as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Ethan Slater as Seymour and Hannah Cruz as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Hannah Cruz as Audrey and Ethan Slater as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Hannah Cruz as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Ethan Slater as Seymour and Hannah Cruz as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
View the Full Gallery Here


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