Take It Off-Broadway! Magic Mike Live Tickets Are Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live, running off-Broadway in a newly renovated, custom-built venue at 268 West 47th Street. Based on the film of the same name, the global stage sensation begins performances on January 28, 2027 with an official opening night set for February 11.

Joining long-running residencies in Las Vegas and London, Magic Mike Live New York is a next-level, 360-degree live experience inspired by the hit film franchise. The audience is in the middle of it all as the cast performs onstage, overhead and throughout the room, blurring the line between the stage and the audience. Over 90 minutes, Magic Mike Live delivers world-class dance, athleticism and acrobatics, layered with music and comedy, grounded in a message of confidence, celebration and empowerment.

“This all started as a crazy idea 10 years ago and look at it now,” Tatum said in a statement. “When we were coming up with the concept for our original show, we first came to the streets of New York City where I hid in a secret confession booth we set up in Midtown and asked women what they really want. Not just in a show, but in life. They shared some deeply powerful things. That insight helped us create our shows in Vegas, London and all over the world. With 10 years of experience and surrounding ourselves with a team of strong and creative women, we’re now coming back to where it all started in New York.”

The New York cast of Magic Mike Live will be led by Sebastian Melo Taveira as Mike with Tess Tregellas and Sara Spadacene in the shared role of MC. The company’s ensemble includes Charles Bartley, Kayla Brenda, Nate Bryan, Daniel Blessing, John Carlos Cabrera, Jayson Collantes, Shane Davis, Alexandre Deakin, Sebastian Gonzalez, Jhan Mena, Casey Sheehan, Derek Sisouphone, Ellena Takos and Marcus Vrondas.

Created and directed by Tatum, the show is co-directed and choreographed by Alison Faulk with associate director and choreographer Luke Broadlick. Music supervision and composition is by Jack Rayner, production design by Rachel O’Toole, scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala, costume direction by Marina Toybina, costume design by Isabel Martin, aerial choreography by Dreya Weber, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and sound design by Nick Kourtides.

Get tickets to Magic Mike Live!