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This Week on The Broadway Show: Christopher Jackson’s Hamilton Homecoming, Rosamund Pike and More

Plus, Bernie Williams talks Buena Vista Social Club and Bradley Whitford celebrates A Few Good Men

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Nov 4, 2026
Christopher Jackson and Tamsen Fadal on "The Broadway Show"

What to Know

  • Christopher Jackson talks returning to Hamilton; Rosamund Pike previews her Broadway debut in Inter Alia
  • Bernie Williams discusses joining Buena Vista Social Club; Bradley Whitford celebrates A Few Good Men’s Broadway opening
  • Get a rehearsal sneak peek at the A Beautiful Noise national tour and meet the stars of the Death Becomes Her tour

This week on The Broadway Show, Christopher Jackson talks returning to Hamilton after 10 years, Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike previews her Broadway debut in Inter Alia, New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams takes on Buena Vista Social Club and more. Here's what's in store:

Bradley Whitford opens up about passing the torch to Tom Blyth on opening night of A Few Good Men.

Original Hamilton Broadway cast member Christopher Jackson chats with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal about coming home as George Washington after a decade away.

Inter Alia star Rosamund Pike discusses bringing the "deeply relatable" play and her Olivier-winning performance to Broadway.

Yankees great Bernie Williams sits down with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens to talk about his experience joining the Buena Vista Social Club band in the latest installment of Building Broadway.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with the leading ladies of the Death Becomes Her North American tourJackie Burns and Kristen Beth Williams.

Get an exclusive sneak peek at Jesse Labelle as Neil Diamond and the national tour cast of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical in rehearsal.

Meet Cristina Sastre, who plays Nessarose on the Wicked national tour.

Judges Max Clayton (Schmigadoon!), Emma Flynn (Wicked) and Paul Alexander Nolan (The Lost Boys) announce the winners of the 2026 Broadway's Biggest Fan competition.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

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