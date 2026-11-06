Paul Alexander Nolan, Emma Flynn and Max Clayton Crown Broadway’s Biggest Fan

The search for Broadway's Biggest Fan is over. After the Broadway.com staff watched hundreds of video submissions from fans across the country, star judges Paul Alexander Nolan, Emma Flynn and Max Clayton were invited to select the top three contest winners. The grand prize winner is Angelica L. from Fresno, California. She scored a trip for two to New York City next May to see Broadway shows and attend the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. Sam M. came in second place, winning a $250 Broadway.com gift card, and Erik C. came in third, winning a Broadway.com T-shirt.

Watch the full segment featured on The Broadway Show:



And see Angelica’s winning submission below!