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Most Wanted! Liisi LaFontaine, Solea Pfeiffer and More Celebrate Broadway Opening Night

Rachel Zegler, Vanessa Williams and Jesse Eisenberg were among the VIP guests who hit the red carpet

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Nov 9, 2026
Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Wanted opened on Broadway November 8 at the James Earl Jones Theatre
  • Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine and Ledisi lead the Stevie Walker-Webb-directed musical
  • Rachel Zegler, Jesse Eisenberg, Vanessa Williams, Wendell Pierce and LaChanze joined the star-studded opening-night celebration

On November 8, Broadway’s newest outlaws rolled into town as Wanted opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre, directed by Tony nominee Stevie Walker-Webb. The cast, starring Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine alongside Grammy winner Ledisi, Luke James, Bradley Jaden, Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka, hit the red carpet in style. Jesse Eisenberg, Rachel Zegler, Vanessa Williams, Wendell Pierce and Tony winner LaChanze were among the special guests joining the opening night celebration. Scroll down for some arresting shots of the stars and check out the full gallery below!

Broadway’s most Wanted! Solea Pfeiffer celebrates opening night as outlaw Mary Clarke. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
There’s a new outlaw in town! Liisi LaFontaine celebrates her Broadway debut as Martha Clarke in Wanted on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Before The Debut opens in theaters, Jesse Eisenberg attends the opening night of Wanted on Broadway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Evita’s Rachel Zegler celebrates the company of Wanted on the new Broadway musical’s opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Vanessa Williams, Wendell Pierce and Tony winner LaChanze gather on the opening night carpet of Wanted, decked out in denim. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here


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