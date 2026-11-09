Most Wanted! Liisi LaFontaine, Solea Pfeiffer and More Celebrate Broadway Opening Night

Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
On November 8, Broadway’s newest outlaws rolled into town as Wanted opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre, directed by Tony nominee Stevie Walker-Webb. The cast, starring Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine alongside Grammy winner Ledisi, Luke James, Bradley Jaden, Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka, hit the red carpet in style. Jesse Eisenberg, Rachel Zegler, Vanessa Williams, Wendell Pierce and Tony winner LaChanze were among the special guests joining the opening night celebration. Scroll down for some arresting shots of the stars and check out the full gallery below!
Get tickets to Wanted!