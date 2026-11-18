Tony nominee and former Broadway.com vlogger Hannah Cruz is currently starring as Audrey in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, alongside Ethan Slater as Seymour. The multi-talented musical theater star stopped by the Broadway.com studio to perform her character’s poignant paean to domesticity, “Somewhere That’s Green.” Little Shop of Horrors' music director and conductor Chris Kong accompanied Cruz on the piano. If you’re as moved as we are, head to the Westside Theatre to get your fix. Just remember: Don’t feed the plants.

Watch the performance below!



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