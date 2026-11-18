This week on The Broadway Show, we're taking you inside the special 30th anniversary performance of Chicago on Broadway, featuring original, long-running and fan-favorite stars. Plus, Galileo star Raúl Esparza walks through his resume and DOLLY: A True Original Musical previews its trio of actresses. Here's everything that's happening:

Celebrate 30 years of Chicago on Broadway with original cast member and Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth and alums including Whitney Leavitt, Ariana Madix, Reece Weaver and Tony winner Alex Newell.

Hit the red carpet for the Broadway opening of The Fantasticks.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek joins four-time Tony nominee and Galileo star Raúl Esparza for a walk through his robust resume.

Get a first listen at the talented trio of stars bringing Dolly Parton to the Broadway stage in DOLLY: A True Original Musical.

Gear up for the Broadway return of Awake and Sing!, starring Tony winner Danny Burstein, Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht, Micaela Diamond and more.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens sits down with Oh, Mary! wig designer Leah J. Loukas for the latest installment of Building Broadway—and even dons the bratty curls!

Enjoy an inside look at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ Rent 30th anniversary concert, which raised over $4.5 million for the charity.

Ring in the holiday season with the stars of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin.

Watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 18 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.