Bianca Marroquín Celebrates 30 Years of Chicago With 'Funny Honey' Performance

Chicago royalty Bianca Marroquín is returning to the role of Roxie Hart on November 16. The triple-threat performer has played more than 4,000 performances as both Roxie and Velma Kelly in the long-running production. This month, Chicago celebrates 30 years on Broadway, beginning with a special one-night-only performance featuring original company members and celebrity guests. Ahead of her victory lap at the Ambassador Theatre, Marroquín paid a visit to Broadway.com’s studio to sing her character’s unconventional ode to matrimony, “Funny Honey.”

Watch the performance below!

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