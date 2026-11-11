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Bianca Marroquín Celebrates 30 Years of Chicago With 'Funny Honey' Performance

The Chicago veteran returns to the role of Roxie Hart on November 16

Club Broadway.com
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 11, 2026
Bianca Marroquín
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Bianca Marroquín performs “Funny Honey” from Broadway’s Chicago at the Broadway.com studio
  • Marroquín returns to the role of Roxie Hart on November 16
  • Chicago celebrates 30 years on Broadway with a special one-night-only performance featuring original company members and celebrity guests

Chicago royalty Bianca Marroquín is returning to the role of Roxie Hart on November 16. The triple-threat performer has played more than 4,000 performances as both Roxie and Velma Kelly in the long-running production. This month, Chicago celebrates 30 years on Broadway, beginning with a special one-night-only performance featuring original company members and celebrity guests. Ahead of her victory lap at the Ambassador Theatre, Marroquín paid a visit to Broadway.com’s studio to sing her character’s unconventional ode to matrimony, “Funny Honey.”

Watch the performance below!

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